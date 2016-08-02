Kruse leaves Wolfsburg for Werder Bremen return

Werder Bremen have completed the signing of Germany international Max Kruse from Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee.

Kruse joined Wolfsburg from Borussia Monchengladbach ahead of the 2015-16 season, but scored just nine goals in 43 appearances in a difficult debut campaign.

The 28-year-old striker has now returned to the club where he made his Bundesliga debut in 2007 and hopes to help steer them back towards the upper reaches of the table.

"Football is the centre of my life and in Bremen I see conditions to get started again," Kruse told the club's official website.

"I look forward to being with the team and I am convinced that we can build something again.

DONE DEAL! Max has completed a medical and is now a player. More information to follow... August 2, 2016

"I want to try to help the club regain its former strength.

"I am happy that the transfer worked out and I will give everything again for my new club and my new team."

Coach Viktor Skrypnyk added: "Max is flexible in the attack and provides more options for our game.

"We are delighted he has re-signed for Werder."