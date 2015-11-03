Krychowiak: Sevilla not worthy of fans in City loss

Midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak felt Sevilla let their fans down in the 3-1 home Champions League loss to Manchester City.

The Europa League holders were unfortunate as they suffered 2-1 injury-time loss at the Etihad Stadium in their previous outing in the competition, but City turned in a dominant display to leave them stunned at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan – so often their fortress on European nights.

Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho were on target to give the Premier League leaders a 2-0 advantage within 11 minutes.

Benoit Tremoulinas pulled a goal back for Sevilla, but they could find not further response after Wilfried Bony netted City's third before half-time.

A return to the Europa League – where they would chase an unprecedented third successive title and fifth overall – now appears to be on the cards for Sevilla, who must win at Borussia Monchengladbach and hope City do likewise at Juventus for their qualification hopes to carry into the final round of fixtures.

"City were very strong," Krychowiak told UEFA.com. "Our team has quality, but we haven't proved it and that's why we lost the game.

"We are still lacking in many aspects. Our fans made the effort the Champions League demands, but we didn't."

The Sevilla faithful also afforded a hero's welcome to Jesus Navas as the City winger returned to his hometown club, where he spent 10 years before moving to Manchester 2013.

"The Sevilla supporters were incredible and I'm really grateful for the way they welcomed me back," Navas told UEFA.com.

"I felt really emotional and proud to see how much they love me. It was strange facing my old team after so many years."