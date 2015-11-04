Kums helps keep Gent alive in Group H

Sven Kums was happy to help Gent get their first Champions League win after his penalty secured a 1-0 triumph over Valencia.

Captain Kums scored in the 49th minute to give the Belgians renewed hope of qualifying from Group H.

Gent were unfortunate not to be ahead at the break, with Danijel Milicevic hitting a post and Brecht Dejaegere somehow failing to find the target with a free header from six yards out.

However, the hosts were gifted the chance to take the lead when Antonio Barragan blocked a cross from the left with his arm, allowing Kums to break the deadlock from the spot.

"I did not think too much [when taking the penalty]. I just thought I have to put it in," he said.

"We played a good match and deserved to win so I am happy I scored the penalty.

"We had enough chances in the first half, played well, but did not score.

"At half-time we said we should just continue like this and chances would come and that was the case."

The result means Gent remain alive in the battle to qualify from the group.

Zenit are certain to make it through to the knockout stages following a 2-0 win in Lyon, but the other spot is still firmly up for grabs.

Valencia currently sit in second place on six points, but Gent are now only two back. Even Lyon, who sit bottom with just a solitary point to their name, are not out of the running just yet.

"I think this group is pretty open," Kums added. "We just heard that Lyon lost, so for us that is good news."