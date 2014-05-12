Kuyt joins Netherlands training camp

The 33-year-old helped his side win their 19th Turkish Super Lig title this season with two games remaining.

Despite Fenerbahce having one game left of their campaign, against relegated Kayserispor, Kuyt joined up with Louis van Gaal and his squad on Monday.

"Dirk Kuyt is with the players' group in Hoenderloo," the KNVB confirmed.

The Netherlands named their initial 20-man party for the training camp a week ago, with additions always likely to be made to the group.

Players from AZ, Heerenveen, Vitesse and Groningen were initially not called up due to the UEFA Europa League play-offs, while Marco van Ginkel was a late addition as a replacement for Jurgen Locadia.

Kuyt has 98 caps for his country and could bring up a century at the showpiece in Brazil, if selected, having featured regularly in Van Gaal's squads during qualification.

The Netherlands face Chile, Australia and Spain in Group B, with Vicente del Bosque's world champions their first opponents in the tournament in Salvador on June 13 in a repeat of the 2010 final.