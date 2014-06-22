Kuyt: LVG and RVP to inspire United success

Former Liverpool forward Kuyt is convinced the combination of Van Gaal and Robin van Persie will bring success back to United next season.

United offered the meekest of Premier League title defences last season and manager David Moyes paid the price for failing to come anywhere close to matching the standards set by predecessor Alex Ferguson, with Van Gaal primed to move into the role once the Netherlands' FIFA World Cup campaign comes to an end.

Speaking at the Netherlands' camp in Brazil, Kuyt reckons Van Persie, who has scored three goals at the World Cup so far, will take his form from the tournament in Brazil into the next domestic season and help Van Gaal lead United to silverware - which, with his Anfield connections, would not exactly please the 33-year-old.

"I think Robin van Persie is an amazing player. He has shown that at United. ­Unfortunately, he was injured too many times (last) season," Kuyt said.

"But I'm sure, with Van Gaal and Robin together, great things are going to happen with Man United…unfortunately.

"Van Gaal is an open style of manager. He has a clear idea of what footballers need in training and also outside of training.

"And if you want something to change, his door is open, but you also have to have a very good argument.

"He treats players as adults. He is a very experienced coach and we (the Netherlands) are very lucky to have him. I think we have a great chance of doing well at the World Cup, but we have to take it step by step."