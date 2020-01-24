Kyle Magennis ruled out for season with cruciate ligament injury

St Mirren have confirmed that Kyle Magennis is out for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder was carried off on a stretcher after just seven minutes of the 1-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox on Wednesday night with a cruciate ligament injury which requires an operation.

Kirk Broadfoot (foot) has resumed training ahead of the Ladbrokes Premiership clash with Aberdeen in Paisley on Sunday. Goodwin is hoping Kyle McAllister (back) shows no reaction to a training session and that İlkay Durmus recovers from a foot injury while defender Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) remains out.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has no added injuries to his squad for the trip to St Mirren on Sunday.

James Wilson (knee), Craig Bryson (ankle), Greg Leigh (shin), Scott Wright (knee) and Zak Vyner (shoulder) remain on the sidelines.

Midfielder Bryson is around three weeks away from joining in full training.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, Broadfoot, McAllister, Flynn, S McGinn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, McMaster, Jamieson, Lyness.

Aberdeen provisional squad: Lewis, Logan, Considine, McKenna, Taylor, Devlin,

Gallagher, Hedges, Anderson, Ferguson, D Campbell, McGinn, Ojo, McLennan,

McGeouch, Cosgrove, Gleeson, Ferguson, Main, Cerny.