Kyle Walker admits opponents have worked Manchester City out and says Liverpool deserve to be top

Kyle Walker is concerned that opposition sides have begun to work out Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side slipped 11 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool at the weekend, drawing 2-2 with Newcastle as the Reds overcame Brighton 2-1.

City are also three points adrift of second-placed Leicester after 14 matches, five of which they have failed to win.

And Walker admits he is concerned by City's form as Guardiola's side seek a third consecutive Premier League title.

"The opposition are probably working us out a bit. Or the opposition are getting better. We are still the same squad. We have changed very little. We are still adapting a ­professional mentality around the place.

"We have to take our hats off to Liverpool. They have been fantastic and credit where it is due. They ­deserve to be top, but it is not over until it is over.

“We have the ability in the dressing room to go and catch anyone on our day. We have to take it game by game and keep chalking them off, getting three points, and moving on to the next one.

“Will it take a run of 14 straight wins again? That is what it will take. That’s a fact.

“The points gap is getting ­bigger. We know we have the ability in the squad to go and do what we have done two ­seasons running. It is a good test for us. In my first season here it was personally good to finally lift the title having played in the league so long.

“The second season, last ­season, was a lot sweeter ­because we had to work for it. It showed the ­character and ­belief we have. Not just the ­players, but the coaching staff as well.”

“I have just said in there, ‘I look at you guys, you are my family’. I see the lads more than I see my own kids. We are going to experience ups and downs throughout our ­playing careers together here. Fortunately, up to now, it has been plain sailing.

“We are only human. We don’t go on to the pitch expecting to draw or lose, but there are going to be mistakes in games.

“Now I feel we have got to pull together as a squad and get the belief going again and make sure we do go on a run to put some pressure on the people above us.”

City travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley on Tuesday, before hosting local rivals Manchester United on Saturday.

