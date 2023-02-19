Kylian Mbappe closing in on Edinson Cavani's all-time scoring record at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is closing in on the club's all-time scoring record after netting twice against Lille at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The France forward gave PSG the lead as he ran onto a pass from Neymar, nutmegged a defender and slotted the ball past goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier after 11 minutes. He then added another late in the game as PSG went from 2-0 up to 3-2 down and eventually won 4-3.

The 24-year-old's brace takes him to 198 official goals for PSG in all competitions, leaving him just two short of the record of 200, which is held by Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani.

Mbappe, who returned from injury as a substitute in PSG's Champions league last-16 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, has scored those 198 in just 245 games for the French champions.

Cavani, who is now at Valencia, netted his 200 in 301 appearances for PSG between 2013 and 2020.

Neymar scored PSG's second after 17 minutes and the Brazilian is now fourth on the list with 118 goals in 173 games.

But it was not all happy for PSG in front of their own fans as Lille came from two down with three goals of their own to turn the match on its head before Mbappe's late leveller and an even later winner from Lionel Messi in added time.