Kylian Mbappe put up for sale as PSG panic over Real Madrid transfer agreement

PSG are actively looking to sell Kylian Mbappe, amid concerns that the France superstar has an agreement to join Real Madrid next summer.

In perhaps the biggest clue yet that Mbappe’s future lies away from Paris, the Ligue 1 champions have left the 24-year-old out of their squad for their pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Mbappe is said to have told PSG last month that he wouldn’t be taking up the option to extend his contract beyond the end of next season – and these latest developments would suggest that is indeed the case.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG want to offload Mbappe as a matter of urgency and will consider offers from any club.

Whether Real Madrid will table a bid for the 2018 World Cup winner in the current transfer window remains to be seen, but the La Liga giants tried to sign him as recently as last year – when an unprecedented intervention from French president Emmanuel Macron ultimately led to Mbappe staying at PSG.

In any case, PSG are determined not to lose Mbappe for free – which is entirely understandable given his likely transfer value.

Transfermarkt currently rate the former Monaco forward at €180m (£155.7m) – but it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that, as one of the very best players on the planet, he could go for significantly more.

Among the clubs reportedly interested in Mbappe are Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal – who failed in their pursuit of Lionel Messi earlier this summer – with the Saudi government said to be preparing a substantial contract offer.

Arsenal have also been linked with Mbappe recently, but manager Mikel Arteta refused to discuss the situation: “You know I never talk about players that don’t play for our club,” he told reporters.

