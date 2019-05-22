Real Madrid have €600m to spend – and Zinedine Zidane knows the player he really wants with it
Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make their big move for PSG's golden boy Kylian Mbappe.
Paris United, who first broke the news of Mbappe's move from Monaco to PSG, have claimed that Zinedine Zidane has 'requested' the 20-year-old.
@realmadrid will make a move for @KMbappe at the request of #Zidane, the club has a budget of €600M for this coming transfer window. Florentino Perez has guaranteed his coach a great window, while the father of Mbappé is in charge on the other side. #PSG— Paris United (@ParisUnitedEN) May 22, 2019
They also say that Mbappe's father is pushing for a move from the player's side.
Real Madrid apparently have €600 million to spend this summer, and aim to use a portion of that on Mbappe.
PSG's young star recently fuelled speculation during his acceptance speech for the Ligue 1 player-of-the-year.
“It’s a very important moment for me, I come to a turning point in my career,” he said.
“I have discovered a lot here, and I feel it is maybe the moment to have more responsibility.
“I hope that can perhaps be at Paris Saint-Germain, that would be a great pleasure. Or maybe elsewhere with a new project.”
Mbappe returned 38 goals and 17 assists in 2018/19 as PSG won Ligue 1.
NOW TRY...
6 things we loved – and miss – about the Cup Winners’ Cup
FourFourTwo’s 20 favourite cult clubs of all time: is yours in there?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.