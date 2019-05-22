Trending

Real Madrid have €600m to spend – and Zinedine Zidane knows the player he really wants with it

By

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to make their big move for PSG's golden boy Kylian Mbappe.

Paris United, who first broke the news of Mbappe's move from Monaco to PSG, have claimed that Zinedine Zidane has 'requested' the 20-year-old.

They also say that Mbappe's father is pushing for a move from the player's side.

Real Madrid apparently have €600 million to spend this summer, and aim to use a portion of that on Mbappe.

PSG's young star recently fuelled speculation during his acceptance speech for the Ligue 1 player-of-the-year.

“It’s a very important moment for me, I come to a turning point in my career,” he said.

“I have discovered a lot here, and I feel it is maybe the moment to have more responsibility.

“I hope that can perhaps be at Paris Saint-Germain, that would be a great pleasure. Or maybe elsewhere with a new project.”

Mbappe returned 38 goals and 17 assists in 2018/19 as PSG won Ligue 1. 

NOW TRY...

6 things we loved – and miss – about the Cup Winners’ Cup

FourFourTwo’s 20 favourite cult clubs of all time: is yours in there?