Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid? Rumours suggest PSG star has handed in transfer request

According to Spanish television outlet El Chiringuito (via The Sun), Mbappe has requested to leave Paris Saint-Germain following previous expressions of disatisfaction.

The Ligue 1 Player of the Year told press that he feels ready for more of a leading role during his acceptance speech last week:

"I have discovered a lot here, and I feel it is perhaps the moment to have more responsibility.

"I hope that can maybe be at Paris Saint-Germain, that would be a great pleasure, or perhaps elsewhere with a new project."

Real Madrid have already acquired Luka Jovic for a reported £62 million, and are expected to clinch the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea for a further £115million.

However, this summer is one of big changes for Los Blancos and Zinedine Zidane is beleived to be putting serious pressure on the board to bring in the very best players.

It was rumoured that Madrid would want one of Mbappe or Neymar from PSG this summer, depending on how the dice rolled.

READ MORE...

Manchester United's failure to hire a director of football reveals the indecision gripping the club

Quiz! Can you name the Portugal and France line-ups from the Euro 2016 final?