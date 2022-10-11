Kylian Mbappe reportedly planning January exit to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe already wants to leave PSG for Real Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper Marca (opens in new tab), just months after signing his bumper contract extension with the French club.

Mbappe extended his contract with PSG until 2025 in May, in a deal which reportedly included a signing on fee of £100 million and is worth £1 million a week. Signing the contract put an end to a saga surrounding the Frenchman, with Real Madrid making it no secret that they were extremely interested in acquiring his services.

Amid pressure from PSG and people such as French President Emmanuel Macron, though, Mbappe decided to stay in Paris and commit his immediate future to the Ligue 1 champions.

La Liga officially complained about the contract extension to UEFA, too, stating PSG aren't able to afford Mabppe's new deal under financial regulations.

However, French-Monegasque radio station RMC initially reported the news that Mbappe already wants out of the club, with Marca further developing the story. The Spanish newspaper reports that Mbappe asked PSG's hierarchy to leave in July, but the club would only facilitate a move if it didn't involve Real Madrid - Mbappe's desired destination.

Liverpool were deemed as the only feasible option, but that didn't come to fruition. Consequently, Mbappe stayed at PSG, where he has scored eight Ligue 1 goals in eight games so far this season.

His time on the pitch hasn't been all plain sailing, though. Mbappe has openly criticised PSG manager Christophe Galtier's tactics, while his relationship with Neymar seems to have completely deteriorated.

The pair argued over the taking of a penalty against Montpellier in August, after Mbappe had missed one earlier in the match. Neymar scored the spot kick, but Mbappe decided against celebrating with his teammate. Neymar then went onto like a series of tweets which attacked Mbappe.

Following the revelations that the 23-year-old wanted to leave in the summer, Marca journalist Mario Cortegana tweeted (opens in new tab) that the relationship between Mbappe and PSG officials has completely broken down, with the young forward reportedly feeling betrayed by unfulfilled promises.

Indeed, in September news emerged that Mbappe's new contract only runs until 2024, and not the initially believed 2025. Consequently, at the end of the season Mbappe will have just 12 months to run on his PSG contract.

Despite that, sources suggest Mbappe is working on leaving PSG as early as January.