La Liga: Cordoba 1 Eibar 1

Mikel Arruabarrena came off the bench to rescue a point for Eibar as they drew 1-1 with Cordoba in La Liga on Friday.

The striker headed home his fifth league goal of the season just three minutes after entering the field, earning his side a point and strengthening their grip on eighth place.

Arruabarrena's 73rd-minute leveller spared Eibar's blushes after they made a disastrous start to the match, allowing Cordoba to score after just 10 seconds.

Having taken the kick-off, the visitors promptly gave the ball away under pressure from Florin Andone and Federico Cartabia. The latter then played a pass into Andone, who fired low past Xabi Irureta.

In a half devoid of clear-cut chances thereafter, the best opening fell to Cartabia after 15 minutes, but he blazed a long-range effort over the crossbar.

Eibar struggled to make any headway in the first 45 minutes but began to come into the game after two dismissals in as many minutes just before the hour mark.

Cordoba's Edu Campabadal was first to go for a second bookable offence after 56 minutes, with Federico Piovaccari following him after a rash tackle on Andone.

The Romanian went close to doubling his tally after 71 minutes with an effort that was well saved by Irureta, and he was made to rue that miss as Arruabarrena swiftly levelled.

Some trickery from Saul Berjon opened up space to cross and Arruabarrena out-jumped his marker to power a header beyond Juan Carlos.

Both sides had chances to win the match, with Berjon blazing over for Eibar before Cordoba's Jose Angel Crespo wasted a glorious chance in stoppage time, the full-back unable to get any power in his header as he allowed Irureta to save.