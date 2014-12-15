La Liga: Deportivo La Coruna 1 Elche 0

Victor Fernandez's side went into Monday's fixture at Riazor having not scored a league goal since October.

But Luis Farina's 22nd-minute goal was enough for them to seal a crucial three points against bottom-placed Elche, with victory moving the hosts up to 16th in the table.

Farina curled a long-range strike into the top corner past Przemyslaw Tyton to earn the win.

Deportivo could have doubled their advantage early in the second half save for some rain-affected conditions, as Ivan Neves' ball through to Jose Verdu stopped dead in a puddle.

Elche could have denied their relegation rivals late on, but Faycal Fajr's on-target shot was stopped by the face of Deportivo keeper Fabricio.