La Liga: Getafe 2 Celta Vigo 1
Getafe came from behind to register their first win in 10 Liga matches with a 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Monday.
Charles opened the scoring for the visitors when he slotted past goalkeeper Jordi Codina in the 15th minute, but Getafe soon pulled level through Alvaro Vazquez.
The striker latched onto a Pablo Sarabia throughball to beat Sergio Alvarez with a neat finish.
Getafe looked to have missed their chance to claim maximum points when Diego Castro fluffed his lines from the penalty spot following a handball by Nemanja Radoja - chipping onto the crossbar to the dismay of his team-mates.
However, that error proved to be of little consequence as, with five minutes left on the clock, Sarabia made no mistake when a delightful Sammir flick found him unmarked in the penalty area.
The result lifts Getafe to 14th, while Celta - now without a win in 10 league matches themselves - slip to 12th.
