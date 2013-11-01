La Liga Preview: Atletico face Bilbao test

Diego Simeone's second-placed side have won 10 out of 11 games this season and have the league’s top scorer in Diego Costa.

Four of Costa's 14 goals in all competitions have come in the last three games and he will be looked upon to play a leading role once again as Atletico take on another in-form side.

Bilbao occupy fifth place and are unbeaten in four matches after coming from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Elche on Thursday evening.

Atletico's city rivals Real hammered Sevilla 7-3 on Wednesday and are hot favourites to secure another three points at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet another hat-trick and Gareth Bale notched his first two goals at the Bernabeu against Sevilla as Carlo Ancelotti's men bounced back from their Clasico defeat at Barcelona.

Madrid sit third, but Rayo are second-bottom and host last year's runners-up on the back of two straight defeats.

Valencia head coach Miroslav Djukic appears in desperate need of a win at Getafe in Sunday’s early kick-off.

Djukic is under significant pressure with his side having lost three league games in a row and Valencia fans made their disappointment clear after Wednesday's defeat to bottom-of-the-table Almeria.

In contrast to their next opponents, Getafe have won five out of six La Liga games, including an impressive 2-0 win at Villarreal on Thursday, to climb up to sixth.

Marcelino Garcia Toral will expect a response from fourth-placed Villarreal when they travel to Elche on Monday night.

In other games to be played on Saturday, Real Sociedad host Osasuna, Almeria chase a second successive win at home to Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo travel to Sevilla.

Levante, who have made an encouraging start to the season, host Granada on Sunday, while Malaga will aim to end a five-game winless streak when welcoming Real Betis to Estadio La Rosaleda.