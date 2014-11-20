La Liga Preview: Eibar v Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti's side have soared to the top of the Liga table on the back of a run of eight consecutive victories in the Spanish top flight and will be expected to extend that sequence in their first league encounter against Eibar.

Real have also taken on all comers in the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey and Ancelotti will be eager for his side to carry on where they left off before the two-week international break.

Eibar must find a way to halt the charge of a side that has scored 37 goals during their winning streak in the league and holds a two-point lead over Barcelona after 11 matches.

Saturday's encounter will be Ancelotti's 50th at the helm of the Madrid giants in La Liga and the Italian has to decide who will replace midfielder Luka Modric.

The Croatia international has been ruled out for three months after undergoing surgery to resolve a thigh injury, with Sami Khedira, Asier Illarramendi and Isco vying to replace him.

Khedira captained Germany in their victory over Spain in Vigo on Tuesday and could get the nod to feature alongside compatriot Toni Kroos, despite constant speculation over the former Stuttgart man's future.

Eibar have made a good fist of the challenge of playing in La Liga for the first time and sit in mid-table having suffered only one home defeat.

It would be a major surprise if they manage to deny Real yet another victory, but captain Mikel Arruabarrena knows Eibar must approach the game with no fear.

The striker said: "We will try to make it difficult for Real Madrid. It will not be easy because Real Madrid is in a very good time.

"We are keen to arrive on Saturday, it will be a unique experience, Ipurua, with the field full and against one of the best teams in the world, which is in one of the best moments in recent years."

He added: "If you went out with fear, bad start. Give respect, they are the best players in the world, but the fear must be left in the locker room."

Arruabarrena heads into the game on the back of three goals in his last two matches, including a double in a 3-2 victory at Rayo Vallecano.

Eibar have drawn their last three home matches and would undoubtedly take another point this weekend.