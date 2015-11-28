La Liga Review: Barcelona march on; victory for Atletico Madrid

Goals from Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and a Neymar brace helped Barcelona to a 4-0 La Liga win over Real Sociedad at Camp Nou.

Neymar saw the Catalans into the lead halfway through the first half after a superb cross from Dani Alves.

The hosts continued to dominate proceedings and Suarez made it two shortly before the break with a side-footed volley after yet another assist from the Brazilian full-back.

Neymar then effectively put the match to bed in the 53rd minute with his 14th goal in 12 league appearances so far this campaign.

Messi poured even more salt in Real's wounds in the dying seconds of the game as he made it four after being set up by Neymar.

Saturday's win means Barcelona now top the Liga table with 33 points from 13 games, holding a four-point lead over second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Diego Simeone's men recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol.

Oliver Torres set up Antoine Griezmann in a dangerous position after just three minutes and the Frenchman opened the scoring with his sixth league goal of the season.

There was bad news for Atleti as well, though, with Tiago leaving the pitch with a fractured leg around the half-hour mark.

Elsewhere, Malaga had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home to Granada.

Charles gave the hosts the lead in the dying minutes of the first half, before Pablo Fornals doubled Malaga's lead shortly prior to the hour-mark after they had been reduced to 10 men following Fernando Tissone's dismissal.

It was not enough for the win, however, as Youssef El Arabi and Ruben Rochina both found the net in the final 10 minutes of the game to salvage a draw for Granada.

Celta Vigo returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats as they beat Sporting Gijon 2-1.

Fabian Orellana opened the scoring for Celta after 15 minutes of play after being set up by Theo Bongonda.

Carlos Castro levelled the scoring halfway through the second half, yet Nolito restored the home side's lead in the 84th minute.

Deportivo La Coruna bagged the full three points away against Las Palmas with a 2-0 win.

An own goal from David Simon saw Depor go a goal up in the first half, before Lucas put the match to bed in the first minute of stoppage time.