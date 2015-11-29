La Liga Review: Nuno departs Valencia, Madrid back on track

Valencia's defeat to Sevilla proved to be the final match in charge for coach Nuno Espirito Santo while Real Madrid eased the pressure on Rafael Benitez with a win over Eibar.

Nuno resigned from his role as coach in the post-match news conference after seeing his side battered by Sevilla at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sergio Escudero's 50th-minute winner ensured the points for the hosts, whose cause was helped by dismissals in either half for Joao Cancelo and Javi Fuego.

Nuno's men were on the back foot for long spells in Seville, with the former Rio Ave coach leaving Valencia having led the club to a fourth-place finish in La Liga last season after being appointed in July 2014.

Elsewhere in La Liga, Madrid recorded a first league win in three games at Eibar but were far from convincing at the Estadio Municipal de Ipurua.

Benitez was publically backed by president Florentino Perez after their 4-0 humbling in El Clasico last weekend and the Spaniard was ensured victory as Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo scored late in either half.

Third-placed Madrid remain six points off leaders Barcelona and two adrift of Atletico Madrid in second.

Athletic Bilbao bounced back from their surprise defeat to Granada with a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano - experienced striker Aritz Aduriz proving his quality with a perfect hat-trick.

Aduritz had his treble by the time Aymeric Laporte was dismissed 64 minutes in while Getafe pulled clear of the bottom three courtesy of a 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Lafita and Alvaro Vazquez were on target in either half for Fran Escriba's men at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.