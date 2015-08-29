La Liga Review: Real Madrid, Celta notch big wins

Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo both registered big wins in La Liga on Saturday, while Barcelona edged past Malaga.

After starting the Spanish top flight with a disappointing scoreless draw away to Sporting Gijon, Rafael Benitez's men produced a scintillating performance to dismiss Real Betis 5-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez both scored twice, while Karim Benzema opened his 2015-16 account in their first league win of the campaign.

Bale opened the scoring with a header from Rodriguez's cross in just the second minute, while the Colombian doubled the Spanish capital club's advantage before the break with a direct free-kick.

Benzema made it 3-0 a minute into the second half, heading home Bale's cross, and Rodriguez's bicycle kick three minutes later had the crowd on their feet.

After Keylor Navas saved a penalty on the hour mark, Bale completed the show with a 30-yard bullet in the 89th minute.

Celta cruised past Rayo Vallecano 3-0 after the latter saw goalkeeper Tono sent off in the ninth minute.

Tono saw red for a trip on Daniel Wass, with Nolito converting the resultant spot-kick.

Nolito completed his brace early in the second half, while Andreu Fontas wrapped up the three points for Celta at the Estadio de Balaidos.

In Barcelona, the reigning champions needed Thomas Vermaelen's first goal for the Catalan club to overcome Malaga 1-0, while Sporting Gijon earned another point, drawing 0-0 at Real Sociedad.