La Liga Wrap: Wins for Atletico and Sevilla

Diego Simeone's Atletico won their third match in a row to stay within six points of leaders Barcelona.

And while retaining their title looks beyond them, their latest victory has helped build momentum ahead of a UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid later this month.

Simeone chose to shuffle his pack, making five changes, and his side took the lead almost immediately.

Atletico offered the latest demonstration of their set-piece prowess when Sociedad's Mikel Gonzalez headed Koke's second-minute corner into his own net.

It was 2-0 shortly afterwards as former Sociedad forward Antoine Griezmann capitalised on an error from Geronimo Rulli - far from the last uncertain moment on a trying outing for the Argentine goalkeeper.

And at the other end, Atletico kept a clean sheet for the fifth successive match in all competitions to continue their good form.

Sevilla moved within goal difference of the fourth-placed Valencia with a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at Levante.

Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring in the 10th minute and he turned provider for Jose Antonio Reyes just before the half-time break.

Kalu Uche's 73rd-minute strike set up a nervy finale, but Unai Emery's men held on in their bid for a Champions League berth next season.

And Eibar won for the first time since January as Mikel Arruabarrena's 52nd-minute goal gave them a 1-0 triumph over Malaga.