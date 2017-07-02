Lacazette close to €50m Arsenal move, says Aulas
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas confirmed Arsenal were close to completing a deal for forward Alexandre Lacazette.
Alexandre Lacazette could complete a €50million move to Arsenal in the coming days, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said.
Aulas had earlier denied reports the star forward was in London to undergo a medical, indicating the Premier League club were yet to meet Lyon's asking price.
But he later confirmed a deal for Lacazette was almost complete, with Arsenal to pay up to €50m for the 11-time France international, who is expected to sign a five-year deal.
"The figure reported by the English media of around €67m [including €12m in add-ons] is impossible and not realistic," Aulas told Le Progres.
"Arsenal's first offer was around €45m, the transfer will be concluded in the range of €45m to €50m."
The deal would signal a club record for Arsenal, who paid Real Madrid €44m to sign Mesut Ozil in 2013.
Aulas talked up the fee, saying: "Being close to €50m is something unique and will probably be a record for Arsenal and Lyon as well.
"Knowing that, traditionally, a club like Arsenal – and this is the case for Bayern Munich also – don't invest so much on a player."
Lacazette, who came through the youth system at Lyon, was heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid before the LaLiga club's transfer ban was upheld.
He has 11 France caps and has made more than 250 appearances in all competitions for Lyon.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.