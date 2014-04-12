Lacazette is going to the World Cup, says Garde

The 22-year-old has been one of the stand-out performers for Lyon this season, notching 14 goals in 30 Ligue 1 appearances.

France coach Didier Deschamps was in attendance as Lyon crashed out of the UEFA Europa League to Juventus on Thursday, losing 2-1 on the night in a 3-1 aggregate loss.

Garde has now revealed that Deschamps plans to name Lacazette - who has two caps for his country - in France's 23-man squad for the World Cup, which starts in Brazil in June.

"I talked about him with the national team coach, who was present at the match," Garde said.

"He relies on Alexandre Lacazette. He didn't give me the list of players for the World Cup, but he confirmed that he relies on him.

"He is aware of the huge improvement made by Alex since the start of the season. He knows he can score important goals."