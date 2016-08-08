Lafferty hit with FA fine after accepting betting charge
Having accepted a misconduct charge relating to betting, Norwich City's Kyle Lafferty has been reprimanded by the FA.
Kyle Lafferty has been warned and fined by the FA after accepting a charge relating to betting.
The Norwich City forward breached Rule E8 of the Association's Betting Rules on February 20, 2016, by placing a bet "on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, a football match or competition".
Former Rangers man Lafferty had been given until August 5 to respond to a misconduct charge, and, after accepting, has been fined £23,000 and warned as to his future conduct.
Having made only one Premier League appearance in 2015-16, the 28-year-old spent the end of the season on loan at Birmingham City, before featuring for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016.
