Lagerback: Iceland will give France questions to answer

Lars Lagerback believes France's attacking style can play into Iceland's hands in Sunday's Euro 2016 quarter-final encounter.

The Iceland joint-coach saw his team upset the odds with a memorable 2-1 victory over England in the last 16 on Monday and they go in search of another scalp against the tournament hosts at the Stade de France.

Iceland have drawn plaudits for their defensive solidarity and swift counter-attacking football throughout the Euros and Lagerback hopes those strengths can be put to good use against a fluid French attack.

"You always try to find the strength and weaknesses in every team. It's very difficult to find weaknesses in the French team," Lagerback said at a news conference.

"I don't think it matters much that they have some players suspended [Adil Rami and N'Golo Kante]. The quality in the squad is so good.

"But I think and hope we can give France some questions to answer. They have a very attacking style and that is something that could give us some opportunities.

"We have to focus on our own game, though. It's about what we can do with the ball when they are out of position. We improved in this area of the game against England and want to do even better against France."

Sunday's encounter will be one of the most important games of Lagerback's coaching career, but the former Sweden boss is not getting carried away.

"It's difficult to say, when you are in a major tournament you are in a bubble. Every upcoming game is the most important one," he added.

"But of course when you can get through to the next round like now it's one of the biggest matches I have been a part of.

"Our goal is always to win every game and to give 100 per cent. It might be a cliche, but we are only focused on the game against France."