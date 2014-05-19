Lahm and Neuer declared fit for World Cup

Lahm was forced from the field after 30 minutes of Bayern's 2-0 DFB Pokal final triumph over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with a bruised ankle.

But Bayern confirmed on Monday, via their official Twitter account, that the national team captain will take a week-long break from training before heading to a pre-World Cup camp.

Furthermore, Neuer, who picked up a small tear in his shoulder during the weekend's cup triumph, has been cleared to head to Brazil.

The news will come as a huge boost to Germany, who are ranked among the favourites to lift the trophy come July's final.

Joachim Low's men have been drawn in Group G alongside Portugal, Ghana and the United States.