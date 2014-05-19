Lahm and Neuer declared fit for World Cup
Germany duo Philipp Lahm and Manuel Neuer have been declared fit for the FIFA World Cup by their club Bayern Munich.
Lahm was forced from the field after 30 minutes of Bayern's 2-0 DFB Pokal final triumph over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with a bruised ankle.
But Bayern confirmed on Monday, via their official Twitter account, that the national team captain will take a week-long break from training before heading to a pre-World Cup camp.
Furthermore, Neuer, who picked up a small tear in his shoulder during the weekend's cup triumph, has been cleared to head to Brazil.
The news will come as a huge boost to Germany, who are ranked among the favourites to lift the trophy come July's final.
Joachim Low's men have been drawn in Group G alongside Portugal, Ghana and the United States.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.