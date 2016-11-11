Lahm backs Muller to end Bundesliga goal drought

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm is confident Thomas Muller will soon rediscover his old form and end his Bundesliga goalscoring drought.

Muller netted an impressive 20 times in 31 league outings last term, but still awaits his first goal in eight top-flight outings this season, even though he has found the net in the DFL-Supercup and Champions League.

Lahm sees no reason for concern, though, and has little doubt Muller will start scoring again sooner rather than later.

"I have scored a goal more than him after 10 matchdays," Lahm told Sky.

"I have obviously teased him with it a few times.

"But with the quality Thomas has, it is just a matter of time before he starts scoring goals again."

Lahm suggested this week that he could hang up his boots at the end of the season, but he is adamant no definitive decision has been made, saying he is still enjoying himself.

"You always have to ask yourself the question whether you can still pull it off at the highest level," he added.

"And we are not talking about years or months there, but about weeks. But I am still enjoying myself for now."