Lahm: Bayern have plenty of work to do

Philipp Lahm claims Bayern Munich are not yet close to where they want to be under Carlo Ancelotti, after their five-game Bundesliga winning streak was halted by Cologne.

Bayern, who were beaten by Atletico Madrid in midweek, took the lead just prior to the interval at the Allianz Arena, in-form Joshua Kimmich turning home a close-range header only for Anthony Modeste's acrobatic effort to earn a point for fourth-placed Cologone.

And although Bayern's fast start under Ancelotti has seen them move clear at the top of the Bundesliga, Lahm – an unused substitute on Saturday – believes the side are still some way off hitting the standards their manager demands.

"We still have much work to do," he said. "Offensively as well as defensively we have to work. We see that we are not yet where we want to go.

"We need to get there. In recent years we have succeeded. We have now lost a game and drawn today.

"It is quite normal that we do not always go with the same technique and that has come because there are new coaches here.

"Of course we are disappointed, we wanted to win. It has always distinguished us that we do not drop points, especially not at home.

"Nevertheless, we are set [at the top]. Now there are very important matches after the break and we have to improve."