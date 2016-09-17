Lahm eyes role upstairs at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm is keen on remaining with the club when his playing career ends.

Lahm, who retired from international football after he lifted the 2014 World Cup with Germany, intends to quit when his current Bayern deal expires in 2018.

As a product of the Bayern youth system, Lahm is keen to become the latest playing icon to take on a role behind the scenes at the Allianz Arena when he hangs up his boots, following talks with chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

"Last week was the first time I discussed the subject with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

"I've always said that I would like to stay with FC Bayern."

Bayern are without a sporting director at present after Matthias Sammer stood down in July, while Lahm has already made steps into the business world as a co-partner of cosmetics manufacturer Sixtus Werke Schliersee.

"For me it is a further training," he said. "I learn something new to know about the distribution.

"For this, the numbers are coming. I always get reports on how it runs.

"This is very interesting for me. It does not hurt to be independent."