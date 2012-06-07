Lahm quashes Real Madrid rumours

Jose Mourinho is believed to be a keen admirer of the 28-year-old and reports suggest he has made the Germany international his number one priority during the transfer window.

However, Lahm has distanced himself from rumours that he is prepared to move to the Spanish capital, insisting the Portuguese tactician would have to move to the Allianz Arena in order to coach him.

"It's great praise from such a coach [Jose Mourinho]," Lahm told reporters. "Never say never, but he would have to come to coach Bayern for this to happen.

"I've got a long-term contract and I feel very comfortable here."

Lahm was a key member of the Bayern team that defeated Real on penalties in the semi-final of the Champions League before losing to Chelsea in the final.