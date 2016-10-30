Lalas warns LA Galaxy against Rooney bid

Former LA Galaxy defender Alexi Lalas says the club would be making a mistake in pursuing Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney.

The 31-year-old has found himself out of the starting line-up for club and country in recent weeks and did little to alleviate concerns over his decline when he missed a clear chance in United's 0-0 draw with Burnley on Saturday.

Five-time MLS Cup winners Galaxy have been linked with a bid for Rooney, along with clubs from the lucrative Chinese Super League, although United manager Jose Mourinho insists he will not sell the striker.

Lalas, however, has pointed to Steven Gerrard's relatively low impact in MLS as proof that a move for Rooney would be wrong for the club.

"They got little return on the Steven Gerrard investment and does Rooney still have much to give and something which works in the MLS, even if he is five years younger than Gerrard?" the former United States international and Galaxy general manager told The Sun.

"Are you replacing a player who had limited involvement and limited impact, with yet another player who will have limited involvement and limited impact? If Rooney, at 31, doesn't still have the things which made him great, then it's problematic.

"Living in Beverly Hills is great. But if you don't couple it with performances on the field then you are just stealing money. The player he is now isn't the player of 10 years ago – but then no one is."