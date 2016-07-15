LaLiga 2016-17 fixtures: Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid meet Barcelona on September 21 and Real Madrid on November 20 in LaLiga in 2016-17, with Athletic Bilbao their final game.
Atletico Madrid begin their 2016-17 LaLiga campaign against new boys Alaves and Leganes.
Diego Simeone's men host the Basque side side on August 21 before they make the short trip to Estadio Municipal de Butarque on the outskirts of the capital.
A trip to the home of champions Barcelona on September 21 kicks off a tough run for Atleti, with away matches against Valencia and Sevilla following in October, before the first derby with Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon on November 20.
They could consider their run-in to be somewhat favourable, however, after the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 9, they face Osasuna, Espanyol, Villarreal, Las Palmas, Eibar and Real Betis, before Athletic Bilbao visit on the final day of the season in what could be the last game at the Vicente Calderon.
Atletico Madrid's 2016-17 LaLiga fixtures in full:
21/08/2016: Atletico Madrid v Alaves
28/08/2016: Leganes v Atletico Madrid
11/09/2016: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid
18/09/2016: Atletico Madrid v Sporting Gijon
21/09/2016: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid
25/09/2016: Atletico Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna
02/10/2016: Valencia v Atletico Madrid
16/10/2016: Atletico Madrid v Granada
23/10/2016: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid
30/10/2016: Atletico Madrid v Malaga
06/11/2016: Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid
20/11/2016: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
27/11/2016: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid
04/12/2016: Atletico Madrid v Espanyol
11/12/2016: Villarreal v Atletico Madrid
18/12/2016: Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas
08/01/2017: Eibar v Atletico Madrid
15/01/2017: Atletico Madrid v Real Betis
22/01/2017: Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid
29/01/2017: Alaves v Atletico Madrid
05/02/2017: Atletico Madrid v Leganes
12/02/2017: Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo
19/02/2017: Sporting Gijon v Atletico Madrid
26/02/2017: Atletico Madrid v Barcelona
01/03/2017: Deportivo La Coruna v Atletico Madrid
05/03/2017: Atletico Madrid v Valencia
12/03/2017: Granada v Atletico Madrid
19/03/2017: Atletico Madrid v Sevilla
02/04/2017: Malaga v Atletico Madrid
05/04/2017: Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad
09/04/2017: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid
16/02/2017: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna
23/04/2017: Espanyol v Atletico Madrid
26/04/2017: Atletico Madrid v Villarreal
30/04/2017: Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid
07/05/2017: Atletico Madrid v Eibar
14/05/2017: Real Betis v Atletico Madrid
21/05/2017: Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao
