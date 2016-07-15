LaLiga 2016-17 fixtures: Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid begin their 2016-17 LaLiga campaign against new boys Alaves and Leganes.

Diego Simeone's men host the Basque side side on August 21 before they make the short trip to Estadio Municipal de Butarque on the outskirts of the capital.

A trip to the home of champions Barcelona on September 21 kicks off a tough run for Atleti, with away matches against Valencia and Sevilla following in October, before the first derby with Real Madrid at the Vicente Calderon on November 20.

They could consider their run-in to be somewhat favourable, however, after the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 9, they face Osasuna, Espanyol, Villarreal, Las Palmas, Eibar and Real Betis, before Athletic Bilbao visit on the final day of the season in what could be the last game at the Vicente Calderon.

Atletico Madrid's 2016-17 LaLiga fixtures in full:

21/08/2016: Atletico Madrid v Alaves

28/08/2016: Leganes v Atletico Madrid

11/09/2016: Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid

18/09/2016: Atletico Madrid v Sporting Gijon

21/09/2016: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

25/09/2016: Atletico Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna

02/10/2016: Valencia v Atletico Madrid

16/10/2016: Atletico Madrid v Granada

23/10/2016: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid

30/10/2016: Atletico Madrid v Malaga

06/11/2016: Real Sociedad v Atletico Madrid

20/11/2016: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

27/11/2016: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid

04/12/2016: Atletico Madrid v Espanyol

11/12/2016: Villarreal v Atletico Madrid

18/12/2016: Atletico Madrid v Las Palmas

08/01/2017: Eibar v Atletico Madrid

15/01/2017: Atletico Madrid v Real Betis

22/01/2017: Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid

29/01/2017: Alaves v Atletico Madrid

05/02/2017: Atletico Madrid v Leganes

12/02/2017: Atletico Madrid v Celta Vigo

19/02/2017: Sporting Gijon v Atletico Madrid

26/02/2017: Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

01/03/2017: Deportivo La Coruna v Atletico Madrid

05/03/2017: Atletico Madrid v Valencia

12/03/2017: Granada v Atletico Madrid

19/03/2017: Atletico Madrid v Sevilla

02/04/2017: Malaga v Atletico Madrid

05/04/2017: Atletico Madrid v Real Sociedad

09/04/2017: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid

16/02/2017: Atletico Madrid v Osasuna

23/04/2017: Espanyol v Atletico Madrid

26/04/2017: Atletico Madrid v Villarreal

30/04/2017: Las Palmas v Atletico Madrid

07/05/2017: Atletico Madrid v Eibar

14/05/2017: Real Betis v Atletico Madrid

21/05/2017: Atletico Madrid v Athletic Bilbao