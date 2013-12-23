Lambert demands more from Villa over Christmas

Villa slumped to a 2-1 loss at the Britannia Stadium that saw Stoke leapfrog Lambert's men in the Premier League table and make it three defeats on the spin.

However, Lambert was satisfied with his team's display and expects to see more of the same from his players when Villa face Crystal Palace on Thursday before games against Swansea City and Sunderland.

"We go again," he told the club's official website. "We have nine points to play for in a week. The games come thick and fast.

"But I feel if we do that (perform like they did with Stoke) more times than not, we will win games.

"You don't feel sorry for yourselves now. You pick yourself up.

"You have to let it go. You have to go to the next game, try to win and put a stop to it as quick as you can."