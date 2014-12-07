Lambert: Hutton is league's best right-back

The Scotland international scored his first goal since joining Villa in 2011 with a composed near-post finish to complete a 2-1 win for the hosts at Villa Park, after centre-back Ciaran Clark - who himself ended a wait of over two years for a goal - cancelled out Leonardo Ulloa's opener for the visitors.

It continues an impressive turnaround for Hutton at Villa after the full-back appeared destined for the exit door following loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Mallorca and Bolton Wanderers over the last two years.

And manager Lambert waxed lyrical about his contribution in Sunday's success - a first on home soil for Villa since August 31.

"Alan is at the top of his game right now," Lambert said following the victory.

"I've said from the very start of the season, he's come into the team and looked great and he's never moaned or anything - he's a top class professional.

"For me, he's playing like the best right-back in the country at the moment.

"It was a brilliant goal, he gives you the strength he's up and down. He's a fit lad, but he's a brilliant footballer as well."

Lambert also revealed that midfielder Ashley Westwood is set to have a scan on a suspected knee injury on Monday.

The midfielder was taken from the field on a stretcher shortly before half-time after a poorly timed challenge from Jamie Vardy.

"We won't know more until tomorrow, he's having a scan tomorrow," The Scot added.

"Hopefully it's not too bad. He wouldn't go down unless it is serious."