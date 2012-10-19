Lambert insists there's no problem with Bent
By Gregg Davies
Aston Villa manager Paul Lambert has insisted there are no problems between him and striker Darren Bent.
The England international, Villa's top goal-scorer for the last two seasons, has been left out of the previous two starting line-ups behind summer signing Christian Benteke.
Reports since have suggested a fall-out between the pair, but Lambert claims they are wide of the mark.
"I've never had a problem with Darren, I have a laugh and a joke with him,” said the Scot.
"Of course, I understand people get frustrated when they are left out. You'd be more worried if they weren't. But he has not been knocking on my door. There was never a problem.
"As for people saying we are not talking, I don't worry because I know it's not true.
"I try to be fair and honest with everyone. I don't rule with fear if that is what people think. I treat people the right way and respect them. I don't do anything untoward.
"My job is to pick a team that will win us a game. That is my job and that's what I try and do for this football club.
“I trust the lads to perform. That's the great thing I've got but I can't keep everyone happy all the time.”
