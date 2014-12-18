Lambert reiterates no issue with Keane

Keane surprisingly resigned his post as Villa's number two last month, citing he was having difficulty combining the position with his role as assistant to Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill.

Shortly after his departure Lambert scoffed at suggestions of a falling out with the former Manchester United captain.

However, reports in the British press on Friday stated that Keane turned up at the home of Villa midfielder Tom Cleverley this week, reportedly to discuss who had suggested problems of unrest between him and the players.

Lambert insists the story has been blown out of proportion, though, and that he has spoken to both Keane and Cleverley about the matter - which he says can now be put to bed.

"I have spoken to Roy Keane, we are good pals. That will always be the same," he said.

"He is concentrating on the Ireland thing. There is no problem there.

"I spoke to Tom this morning really briefly and he assures me that what is being portrayed is certainly not what happened. That was it, really.

"I've probably spoken about Roy more since he's left than when he was here.

"I think you [should] give the guy a break. From the brief chat I had with Tom, it certainly wasn't how it was portrayed."