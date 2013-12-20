Lambert seeks more Villa away success at Stoke

Lambert's men have performed strongly on the road this season, accruing 12 of their 19 Premier League points away from Villa Park.

The Scot feels his side play with more freedom on their travels, but is eager for improvements to be made at home.

"Away from home, we seem to be a lot more free for some reason," said Lambert.

"We don't ever set our stall out to do anything other than going to try to win a game, and on Saturday we'll do that.

"The results suggest that it seems to be that we play better away.

"But it's up to us to rectify our home form."

Lambert expects a difficult encounter against a Stoke side still adapting to a change in style under Mark Hughes, who succeeded Tony Pulis over the close season.

He added: "Mark took over from a really successful manager in Tony and he's added one or two of his own type (of player).

"But no matter what type of football Stoke are playing, it's a tough place to go.

"Tony had them playing the way he had them playing and Mark has gone in there and in a short space of time has tried to put his stamp on it.

"Whether it's fully in his way, it's too short a space of time to say. But at any time, going to Stoke is tough."