Lamela bullish over Spurs' top-four prospects

Erik Lamela says Tottenham are focused on securing a top-four finish in the Premier League for the first time since 2011-12.

Spurs sit fourth on the table at the midway point of the campaign following a 2-1 win over Watford on Monday, Mauricio Pochettino's men having lost just twice in the league this term.

Some observers have suggested Spurs can claim a Champions League spot while others have even predicted a title challenge may be possible.

And in-form Lamela - who opened the scoring at Vicarage Road - feels a top-four finish should be treated as a necessity at White Hart Lane.

"I am happy with my performance but I am more happy with the team. The team is playing well," he told reporters.

"This is very important because at the end of the season we need to finish in the top four.

"We hope we can do it. It is in our minds that we can do it. I think these three points at the end of the season can be very important for us."

Spurs travel to Everton on Sunday having won their three Premier League outings.