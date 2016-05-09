Lamela keen for Spurs stay

Erik Lamela hopes to stay at Tottenham next season for the Premier League club's return to Champions League action.

Mauricio Pochettino's men fell short in their title bid but are favourites to claim second place ahead of rivals Arsenal going into the final round of fixtures this weekend.

It means Spurs will once again contest a tournament where they embarked upon a memorable run to the quarter-finals in 2010-11.

Lamela has enjoyed his most impressive season to date in Tottenham colours, earning him a place in Argentina's provisional squad for the Copa America Centenario.

The 24-year-old former Roma winger has designs on one day returning to boyhood club River Plate, but not for the foreseeable future.

"Honestly, I feel comfortable in Tottenham, I'd like to stay one more year here, we're going to play the Champions League," Lamela told TyCSports.com.

"I hope to play the Copa America, for sure.

"I grew up in River Plate since I was seven. I'd like to go back, although I'm aware it will be in the future."