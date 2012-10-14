Lampard and Bertrand out of Poland clash
By app
Midfielder Frank Lampard and defender Ryan Bertrand have been ruled out of England's 2014 World Cup qualifier against Poland in Warsaw through injury, the FA said in a statement on Sunday.
Lampard (calf) and Bertrand (illness) did not feature in England's 5-0 win over San Marino on Friday and will not be ready for Tuesday's game.
England top Group H with seven points from three matches, three ahead of Montenegro and Poland who have both played a game less.
