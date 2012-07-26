Lampard keen to secure new Blues deal

The 34-year-old's contract expires next summer and he has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer outfit LA Galaxy.

However, Lampard, who missed England's Euro 2012 campaign with a thigh injury, is keen to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, but insisted any decision lies with the club.

"I'm ready to sit down and talk whenever they want to, but it's not the same as when you are 25," said Lampard.

"Then they come to you or you knock the door down with a couple of years to go to extend it. When you get into your thirties you accept it's not that way."

Lampard is currently with the Chelsea squad for their pre-season tour of America and netted in the 3-2 defeat to the MLS All Stars on Thursday.

The arrivals of Eden Hazard, Marko Marin and Oscar is expected to limit his starting opportunities at the club, but the goal-scoring midfielder admitted he is keen to remain with the club and fight for his place in the team.

"Chelsea will always be my club regardless of what happens now in terms of my playing days," he added.

"I'd love to be able to offer the hand of experience and just be a presence there. But, in playing terms, I do need to feel I can do it. I wouldn't be fulfilled if I wasn't."