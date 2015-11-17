Laos 0 South Korea 5: Ki and Son lead comfortable victory

Two goals each from Ki Sung-yueng and Son Heung-min helped South Korea to a 5-0 victory over Laos in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Korea went into the match with five wins and as many clean sheets from their opening five games in the second phase of qualification and took the lead through Ki's penalty after just three minutes.

Quick-fire strikes from the captain and Son followed before Suk Hyun-jun made it 4-0 just before half-time and the Tottenham winger rounded off the scoring midway through the second half.

Uli Stielike's side could not find a sixth despite their dominance of proceedings, but they are now on the brink of a place in the third round.

Korea were handed the chance to take control just three minutes into the match, with Ki despatching a penalty confidently to the goalkeeper's right after Suk was tripped following a strong run into the area.

Son, returning to the starting line-up, turned a header straight at Phoutpasong Sengdalavong when unmarked inside the area but it seemed a matter of time until Korea doubled their lead.

But two goals in quick succession ended any lingering hopes of a surprise Laos comeback. First, Ki arrowed a low strike into the far corner after Park Joo-ho dummied a cross before cutting the ball back into his path, before Son's header from Ki's cross just two minutes later made it 3-0.

Suk bagged the fourth of the game just before half-time, collecting Lee Jae-sung's pass before curling powerfully past Sengdalavong, as Korea began to cruise to three points.

Stielike's side had near monopoly of the ball but it took until the 67th minute for them to find a fifth, when Son calmly controlled Lee's header down before slotting home at the near post.

Laos continued to battle but offered nothing to prevent a seventh straight defeat as Korea comfortably saw out the victory.