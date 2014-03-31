Larsson demands action against hooliganism

Hooliganism reared its ugly head on the opening day of the Allsvenskan season after a Djurgarden fan was assaulted on the way to a game.

The 40-year-old was treated at the scene before he was taken to a Helsingborg hospital, where he died of head injuries.

The match between Helsingborg and Djurgarden went ahead until it was abandoned late in the opening half as news of the fan's death filtered through.

Larsson, a 106-cap hero for the Swedish national team between 1993 and 2009, has demanded action in the fight against hooliganism.

"What the hell are we doing? I mean, we're supposed to be going to football," the former Celtic, Barcelona and Manchester United striker told Swedish TV station CMore.

"Now there is a mother and a father sitting at home, crying their eyes out. It's awful.

"We need to get rid of it from Swedish football."

It is the second time this year a Swedish club has been involved in an altercation with an opposing team after Djurgarden's friendly match against Germany's Union Berlin in January was abandoned due to riots inside the stadium.

The match was initially delayed in the Swedish capital after both sets of fans invaded the pitch, tossing flares across the stadium, before the game ended in the 74th minute.