Larsson: Leaving Man United after two months my only regret

The former Celtic and Barcelona striker arrived on a short-term deal from Helsingborgs in January 2007 and made an instant impact at Old Trafford.

Larsson netted on his Red Devils debut against Aston Villa in the FA Cup, and added further strikes to help sink Watford in the league and Lille in Europe.

The Swede’s final appearance before returning home came in an FA Cup draw at Middlesbrough, as Alex Ferguson’s men went on to win the league title by six points and reach the first-ever FA Cup final at the new Wembley, losing to Chelsea.

Speaking exclusively in the January 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, Larsson wishes he had stayed longer and collected his Premier League winner’s medal.

I should have stayed, as it would have meant I got a Premier League winner's medal, and I would have stayed for one more season. But I still had a contract with Helsingborgs and I feel that when you sign a contract, you have to see it out

“That’s the only regret I have in my career,” he says. “I should have stayed, as it would have meant I got a Premier League winner’s medal, and I would have stayed for one more season. But I still had a contract with Helsingborgs and I feel that when you sign a contract, you have to see it out.

“Everything was professional at Manchester United. When I had to attend a christening for my brother’s children, the club ordered a plane to take me there after a match. United really take care of all their players.”

Portrait: Christoffer Lomfors