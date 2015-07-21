Larsson: New signings have lifted Sunderland

Sebastian Larsson says Sunderland's work in the transfer market has lifted the spirit in the squad.

The Wearsiders have boosted their resources after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Premier League last season.

Sunderland have brought in Tottenham defender Younes Kaboul, PSV winger Jeremain Lens and Sebastian Coates, who joined permanently after spending last season on loan at the Stadium of Light from Liverpool.

And Larsson said in quotes reported by The Sunderland Echo: "We needed that quality coming in. That's what we were looking for.

"We want people playing in the right positions, who can only improve us.

"Kaboul is someone who has been there and done it and done really well. Hopefully he comes in and is a very good signing for us.

"And Lens, you don't get 30 caps for Holland if you're a rubbish player.

"It's been good to meet them and the rest of the boys. I think it's given the squad a lift and we look a much stronger outfit.

"We know we have to improve this season, because we can't keep going on as we have done in the last few years.

"Hopefully there's signs of better things to come."