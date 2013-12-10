Larsson not seeking Black Cats contract talks

The Sweden midfielder is one of nine Sunderland players in the final year of their contracts.

But the former Birmingham man insists his priority is to play his part in the Wearside club's battle to stay in the Premier League as they languish at the foot of the table.

"At the moment, we're just worrying about the football. Nothing's really been said and you've just got to get on with it," he told The Sunderland Echo.

"There's no problems from me because we haven't really spoken.

"It's about getting the team to where it should be and making sure the club is in the Premier League for next year.

"This is a big club and then things will take care of themselves after that. But now is not the right time to be talking about it. I don't want to put any pressure on the club.

"I've loved my time here. We've obviously had our ups and downs. When the time is right, and they feel like they need to discuss people's future, we'll do it.

"Hopefully we’ll be a Premier League team and things sort themselves out."

Sunderland face a crunch clash at fellow strugglers West Ham on Saturday as they go in search of only their third top-flight win of the season and first on the road.