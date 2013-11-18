Larsson: Referee Webb won't fall for tricks

Sweden face Ronaldo's Portugal in the second leg of their FIFA World Cup play-off in Stockholm hoping to overturn the 1-0 first-leg deficit inflicted on them by the Real Madrid forward's goal.

The former Manchester United man won a number of free-kicks during the game in Lisbon, which was officiated by Italian Nicola Rizzoli.

Englishman Webb is poised to take charge of the second leg and Sunderland midfielder Larsson believes the Premier League ref is likely to permit tougher challenges on Ronaldo.

"We have an English referee now so we can probably go in a bit harder," Larsson said.

"I do not think he is going to fall for the same tricks so easily.

"Howard Webb is used to refereeing where the game is a little more physical.

"He's a great referee, too, which is important for such a big game."