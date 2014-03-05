Lasogga withdraws from Germany squad

The 22-year-old, who is on loan at Hamburg from Hertha Berlin, had been in line to pick up his first international cap after scoring 11 times in the Bundesliga this season.

However, after receiving treatment for muscle stiffness on Wednesday, Lasogga has returned to the Imtech Arena and will now seek to regain fitness prior to Hamburg's clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Hamburg coach Mirko Slomka said he remained hopeful Lasogga could play a part at the weekend.

"The risk for an international cap is too big," he told Hamburg's official website.

"We will fight with all means possible, that he can play on Saturday against Frankfurt."

Lasogga joins team-mate Rafael van der Vaart in returning to Hamburg from international duty after the captain withdrew from the Netherlands squad due to illness.