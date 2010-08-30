Last survivor of first World Cup final dies

Varallo, who played for the Argentina side that lost 4-2 to Uruguay in the 1930 final in Montevideo, died in his home town of La Plata, 50 km south of Buenos Aires.

He was awarded the FIFA Order of Merit in 1994.

In an interview marking his 100th birthday in February, the forward known for his bravery and accurate shooting said Argentina lost the 1930 final through "lack of guts" after leading 2-1 at half-time.

Varallo won the Argentine title with home town club Gimnasia-La Plata in 1929 during the amateur era before joining Boca Juniors, scoring 194 goals and helping them win three professional league titles between 1931 and 1936.

He retired due to injury at the age of 30 in 1940.

Interact: Twitter * Facebook *Forums