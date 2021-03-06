Late Lakay strike hands Sundowns victory over Mazembe

A late Lyle Lakay free-kick fired Mamelodi Sundowns to a dramatic 2-1 win over TP Mazembe played in their enthralling Caf Champions League Group B match at Staded du TP Mazembe on Saturday afternoon.

Sundowns were unchanged from their thrashing of Belouizdad last weekend, with Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino supporting lone-striker Peter Shalulile upfront.

The Congolese side started on the front foot applying early pressure which resulted in an early save for Denis Onyango, who was called into action in the eighth minute to save Moustapha Kouyate's close range shot after a headed pass by Chico Kubanza.

The home side continued to threaten and came close again in the 25th minute as Kabaso Chongo let loose from range, but Onyango was again equal to the shot.

The Brazilians eventually grew into the game and had the chance to find the opener themselves seven minutes before the break. Themba Zwane shooting from range but his effort was tipped onto the bar by goalkeeper Ibrahim Mounkoro.

Mounkoro was called into action again as moments before the break Sirino unleashed a low drive, but the Mazembe stopper made a smart save and then Kouyate had another strike saved by Onyango.

Somehow it was 0-0 at the break with both teams looking positive.

Downs came out showing a lot of intention in the second half and after chances from Lyle Lakay and Thapelo Morena in quick succession, they eventually took the lead in the 66th minute. Some lovely footwork on the edge of the area by Zwane allowed him to slip a pass through to Shalulile who made no mistake with his finish.

Mazembe almost hit back instantly as Joseph Ochaya let fly from range and his effort looked destined for the goal but came crashing off the cross bar with Onyango standing stranded in the goals.

It was end to end stuff as both teams didn’t hold back in the search of goals with both teams just lacking the quality.

The home side weren’t giving up and with 7 minutes to go Mosa Lebusa failed to deal with a long ball over the top and allowed Mputu Mabi in on goal and the striker made no mistake in guiding his volley past the outrushing Onyango.

The South Africans were holding on in the closing stages as Mabi forced Onyango into a brilliant close range save to keep the scores level.

Sundowns though showed their class as they found the winner in the final minute of the ninety. Lakay’s dipping freekick from range bounced in front of Mounkoro in the Mazembe goal bamboozling the keeper and handing the Brazilians the three points.